Dayton Hamvention® has announced its 2026 Awards.

Technical Achievement Award: Robert Famiglio, K3RF

Robert B. “Bob” Famiglio, K3RF, has spent almost 60 years in amateur radio, blending technical expertise, legal knowledge, and leadership in emergency communications. Licensed at age 13, Famiglio later earned a BSE in electrical engineering and a doctorate in law. For more than 40 years he has served as volunteer counsel, advising hams on PRB-1 matters, zoning and antenna ordinances, RFI enforcement, and club governance. His technical understanding of station engineering and interference resolution has informed effective legal strategies and regulatory comments.

Famiglio served in many ARRL leadership roles, including EPA Section Manager, Atlantic Division Vice Director, and later Director. He also served several terms as Vice President & General Counsel of the Radio Club of America and functioned as corporate counsel for the board.

In emergency communications, he served as Amateur Radio Emergency Service® District Emergency Coordinator for Greater Philadelphia, supporting regional response agencies by applying technical expertise, message handling skills, and interoperability between amateur and public safety systems. His formal training as a professional firefighter enhances his ability to align ham radio technology with operational needs of served agencies.

A long-time mentor, Famiglio supports on-air training nets and club programs stressing technical competence, regulatory literacy, and readiness for public service. He believes that amateur radio’s core value lies in the skills, service, and technical capability of operators, not merely spectrum access, and he has worked to translate complex technical issues—spectrum coexistence, interference mitigation, and regulatory compliance—into clear, actionable recommendations for policymakers. His blend of engineering, legal acumen, and emergency response experience has encouraged continuous training, lowered barriers to participation, and inspired new generations of ham radio operators.

Amateur of the Year Award: Dr. Jose “Otis” Vicens, NP4G

Dr. Jose “Otis” Vicens, NP4G, was born and raised in Humacao, Puerto Rico. He was first licensed at the age of 16 and is the only amateur radio operator in his family.

Vicens studied biology at Purdue University, where he became active with the W9YB Purdue University Amateur Radio Club. He graduated from the University of Puerto Rico School of Dental Medicine and completed a specialty program in Pediatric Dentistry at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. In 2008, Vicens returned to his hometown of Humacao to begin practicing orthodontics.

One of his early memories of service through amateur radio was in 1998, when Vicens helped provide communications support in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Georges. During the 2017 Puerto Rico hurricane disasters, he helped coordinate amateur radio emergency communications across eastern Puerto Rico.

Vicens recalled attending the DX Forum at Dayton Hamvention, where presentations on major DXpeditions inspired him to someday be a part of future adventures. He has now participated in many DXpeditions from all over the world including Bouvet Island (3Y) and most recently as Team Leader for KP5/NP3VI, the Desecheo Island DXpedition of 2026.

He is a past President of the Puerto Rico Amateur Radio League (PRARL), and President of the International DX Association (INDEXA).

Special Achievement Award: Martha Fell, N3QBE, and Joe Fell, W3GMS

Martha and Joe Fell’s journey began in 1966 when Joe earned his Novice license (WN3GMS) at the age of fourteen. Shortly thereafter, he met Harry I. Davis, W3FDY (SK), who mentored him for four years. Harry taught him to think critically, design circuits, and execute projects with precision. His guidance was life-changing, and Joe pledged to honor his request to give back to others just as Harry had done for him.

To fulfill this promise, Joe chose to retire at age 56, following a 34-year corporate career and the successful launch of his own company. The success of this mission is thanks to his wife, Martha, whose dedication to overseeing administration and logistics has greatly benefited their students.

Their program’s reach has grown significantly over the decades. In 1976, Joe designed and built a repeater for his mentor’s radio site which remains operational 50 years later, serving a group of approximately 85 operators. Their weekly technical net has become a primary resource for both new and seasoned amateurs, including many professional electrical engineers.

Today, Martha and Joe Fell mentor students of all ages and interests. While their first student is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering at MIT, their youngest started at just eight years old.

Club of the Year: Long Island CW Club

Long Island CW Club (LICW) is an online Morse code training community built to help hams become confident and proficient CW operators. The club emphasizes high standards alongside a welcoming culture, focusing on teaching practical operational skills while fostering mutual respect and a spirit of learning for fun.

LICW offers structured classes from beginner through advanced, a wide range of topical forums and practice resources that help students move from “copying characters” to true conversational flow.

Instructors are volunteers who remember what it felt like to be new, and who coach students through plateaus with clear, effective teaching methods, encouragement, and accountability.

LICW includes strong participation and leadership across generations, including more than 400 women who serve as instructors and club leaders, along with programs that support youth and hams with disabilities. LICW is a community where people show up for each other, celebrate progress, and share the joy of CW on the air.

Read the complete 2026 Hamvention Awards announcement at hamvention.org/event-details/awards.

The 2026 Dayton Hamvention® will be held Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center, 210 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio.