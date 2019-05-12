Dayton Hamvention® is increasing the cost of admission and its booth fees. Hamvention General Chair Jack Gerbs, WB8SCT, announced this week that general admission would rise by $4 per ticket to $26 in advance or $31 at the gate for all 3 days. The cost of flea market spots will go up by $5 per space, and inside exhibitors will pay $30 more.

“Hamvention has always strived to produce a very high-quality event for amateur radio enthusiasts from around the globe,” Gerbs said. “We have always felt it is imperative that we give back to amateur radio at many levels. We have been very generous in our support over the years.” Gerbs cited “the economic pressures to present a show like Hamvention” as the reason for the price increases.

“The Hamvention Executive Team is asking for your support and understanding as we move forward together,” he said.