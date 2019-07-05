Dayton Hamvention® will provide an Information Radio Station at 1620 kHz on the AM band to help ease the trip for inbound attendees. The low-power station will offer traffic, weather, parking, and event information to motorists as they approach Xenia, which is bracing to handle an influx of nearly 30,000 visitors — roughly doubling the city’s population for the weekend. Hamvention will host ARRL’s 2019 National Convention.

Due to the web of two-lane roads that serves the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, a shuttle-bus operation will be in place to alleviate traffic congestion. The 1620 AM signal will blanket Xenia and be audible in surrounding Greene and Montgomery counties, directing approaching attendees to special parking facilities.

The service is being provided to Dayton Hamvention by Information Station Specialists of Zeeland, Michigan, which this year will utilize a newly designed, high-efficiency/high-capacity antenna. The transmitter and antenna system will be on display during Dayton Hamvention at Booth 6503.