“The Gathering” will be the theme for the 2021 Dayton Hamvention®. Hamvention General Chair Rick Allnutt, WS8G, said the theme reflects what has been missing from our lives most of this year.

“We have spent the last 6 months being bound to our houses and small groups,” he said. “We are very optimistic that when May arrives, we will be allowed to get together.”

Allnut, a medical doctor with a master’s degree in public health, said Hamvention management is closely following the coronavirus situation and believes it will improve enough by May that government restrictions on travel and large groups will be relaxed. The Hamvention team will continue to follow developments.

“We hope we will all be able to get together, talk about ham radio, and share the interaction we have missed,” Allnutt said. “The Gathering” theme acknowledges the role that Hamvention plays in amateur radio.

Hamvention 2021 will be held May 21 – 23 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.