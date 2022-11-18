Dayton Hamvention® 2023 is just over 6 months away, and next year's Hamvention team has selected "Innovation!" as the event theme.



The team reports that, in just one word, the theme encompasses the world of amateur radio today. "There are so many exciting 'Innovations!' worldwide in amateur radio. We want to capture the spirit, and we expect to see many of these throughout the coming year and presented at [Hamvention 2023]," said Hamvention 2023 spokesperson Michael Kalter, W8CI.



Dayton Hamvention is the largest annual amateur radio gathering in the US, and among the largest in the world. With nearly 700 volunteers, next year's event boasts more than 500 indoor exhibits and more than 2,500 outdoor exhibits. They will showcase the latest in amateur radio equipment, technology, and computer software and hardware, along with hard-to-find radio and computer accessories and equipment.



In a message to the 2022 exhibitors, Inside Exhibits Chairman Mike Berger, WD8OMX, announced on November 14 that the Hamvention online vendor portal is open to accept credit card orders for the 2023 show. There will be no price increase for vendor booths, and early bird pricing is available through March 15, 2023. Inside Exhibit vendors who had booths for the 2022 show will have until March 15 to pay for their booths in full. All booths not paid by March 15 will be made available to the public at the full rate.



ARRL is planning its large exhibit area and overall participation for the event. Hamvention is an ARRL-sanctioned event.



Hamvention 2023 runs from May 19 - 21 at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at https://hamvention.org/purchase-tickets.



More information about Hamvention 2023 is available on their website.