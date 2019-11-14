Dayton Hamvention® is inviting nominations for its 2020 awards. Nominations are due by February 15, 2020. Awards will be granted for Amateur of the Year, Club of the Year, Technical Achievement, and Special Achievement.

The Amateur of the Year Award is given to a radio amateur who has made a long-term commitment to the advancement of amateur radio. This individual will have a history of ham radio contributions and demonstrated dedication to service, professionalism, and the advancement of the avocation of amateur radio.

The Club of the Year will be honored for clearly demonstrating its involvement in varied aspects of amateur radio for the greater good of their community and/or nation.

The Technical Achievement Award recognizes a radio amateur who has achieved technical excellence in the world of amateur radio. Examples are inventions, processes, discoveries, experiments, and other technical accomplishments or achievements that contributed to amateur radio.

The Special Achievement Award recognizes a radio amateur who has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of the radio art and/or science. This award is usually given to a respected amateur who spearheaded a single significant project.

Nomination forms are specific to the award. At a minimum, each form should be completed with the information indicated. Provide contact information for the person making the nomination. Submit forms via email or via USPS to Hamvention, Attention: Awards Committee, Box 964, Dayton, Ohio 45401-0964.

The Awards Committee will make its selections and announce the recipients along with details on their accomplishments. An honors convocation and award presentation will be held on the Saturday evening of Hamvention. Award presentations will also take place at Hamvention on Sunday afternoon, prior to the prize award activity.

For more information, contact the Dayton Hamvention Awards Committee.