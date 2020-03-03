With Dayton Hamvention® 2020 a little more than 10 weeks away, Hamvention officials say they are closely following the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Show organizers will post updates as the May 15 – 17 event nears, but they’re optimistic that coronavirus will not be an issue.

“At this time, the Hamvention Executive Committee has been in contact with the Greene County Public Health Department, and we do not anticipate any impact because of this issue,” a March 3 Hamvention statement said. The Greene County Public Health Department reports that no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ohio.

“Greene County Public Health is working closely with the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and are prepared to respond, should there be a community spread of COVID-19,” the Hamvention statement noted. “The current risk to the general public is very low. Travel advisories are in effect, and can change anytime, so please see the CDC Travel Advisory webpage before traveling.”

The Hamvention advisory pointed out the best ways to prevent becoming infected or spreading the virus.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Cover coughs/sneezes with your arm or a tissue.

Avoid exposure to others who are sick.

Stay home if you are ill and avoid close contact with others.

Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Ohio Department of Health also offers helpful information regarding COVID-19.

Dayton Hamvention takes place May 15 – 17 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.