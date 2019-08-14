The Nashua (New Hampshire) Area Radio Society (NARS) will conduct a free Ham Bootcamp at the ARRL New England Division Convention next month to encourage and assist new and inexperienced radio amateurs in becoming more active and engaged in the various facets of ham radio. NARS, the Dayton Hamvention® Club of the Year for 2019, operated a guest exhibit for ARRL at this year’s show. It will also sponsor a Ham Expo for Young People at the New England Division Convention, with hands-on activities, videos, and displays about Amateur Radio and wireless communication.

The newly renamed HamXposition — formerly known as “Boxboro” — is hosting the ARRL New England Division Convention September 6 – 8 in Boxborough, Massachusetts. Exhibits will open on Saturday and Sunday.

The NARS Ham Bootcamp will cover a broad range of activities. The club describes the event as “a package of hands-on activities designed to help recently licensed and upgraded hams to get on the air and have fun.” The Bootcamp is also aimed at prospective hams interested in seeing what Amateur Radio has to offer. It will include Technician, General, and combined tracks. One featured activity will be a guided tour of the vendor and exhibit area at HamXposition to introduce participants to some of the equipment that’s available. Some of the topics covered will include:

How to make a contact and join a repeater net

Putting together an HF station

Radio, antenna, and feed line choice

Getting started with FT8 and digital modes

Exchanging QSL cards

Learning Morse code

Tips on upgrading

Introduction to ham radio kit building

Handheld radio programming tutorials

The Ham Bootcamp will take place at HamXposition on Saturday, September 7, from 9 AM to noon. Maximum enrollment is 100, first come, first served.

NARS (Karen Crivac KC1KBW building kit)