The Dayton Amateur Radio Association (DARA) has signed a 5-year agreement to keep Dayton Hamvention® at the Greene County Expo Center. The agreement was announced on September 9 by Hamvention General Chairman Jack Gerbs, WB8SCT.

“It has been a wonderful experience working with the Expo Center team in the development of this agreement,” Gerbs said. “With the 5-year agreement signed, the Expo Center and Hamvention can move forward with additional enhancements to the facilities.”

Dayton Amateur Radio Association President Ron Cramer, KD8ENJ, said the DARA Board, in approving the contract, noted that the relationship with the Expo Center and Greene County, the City of Xenia, and Xenia Township “has proven especially rewarding.”

Cramer said, “They all have worked hard to make Hamvention a success over the last 3 years. We look forward to a great relationship over the next 5 years and beyond.”

Hamvention’s 2019 attendance was 32,472 — the highest recorded since the move to the Exposition Center in Xenia in 2017, which was coordinated by Cramer, the Hamvention General Chairman in 2017 and 2018.

The largest Amateur Radio show in the US, Dayton Hamvention is held the third full weekend in May. The dates for 2020 are May 15 – 17.