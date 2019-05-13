If you are curious about a Dayton Hamvention®-related topic and would like to get some information before you head out for the show — or, if you’re not going to make it to Hamvention and want to hear what’s going on, Hamvention is holding an HF “Talk-In” net Monday and Tuesday, May 13 and 14. Listen for W8BI, the call sign of the Dayton Amateur Radio Association, which sponsors Hamvention.

“We will be there to answer questions and give out general information pertaining to the show,” said Hamvention Talk-In Chairman Gary Mullins, K8UW. “We will be on the air on 7.215 MHz at 1800 – 2000 EDT (2300 – 0100 UTC) and on 3.875 MHz at 2200 – 0000 EDT (0300 – 0500 UTC) each night.” Operating frequencies are approximate, depending upon band activity.

Operators working W8BI during this event will receive a “Hamvention 2019 HF Talk-In Net” QSL card.