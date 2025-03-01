ARRL

Deadline Extended for ARRL Foundation Scholarship Applications

01/03/2025

The ARRL Foundation has extended the application deadline to its Scholarship Program to Monday, January 13, 11:59 PM EST. 

Information, including the link to apply, can be found on our website here: www.arrl.org/scholarship-program.

All applicants must be active, licensed amateur radio operators.  More than 100 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000 will be awarded to deserving students.

Click HERE to read a previous ARRL News story about the scholarships. 



