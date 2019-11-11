The IARU Region 1 (Europe, Africa, and the Mideast) Youth Working Group has announced that its December YOTA Month take place again this year.

“We would like to invite you to take part with a call sign with ‘YOTA’ in the suffix,” the YOTA announcement said. “The idea for this is to show Amateur Radio to young people and to encourage youngsters to be active on the amateur bands.”

YOTA said December YOTA Month offers an opportunity to demonstrate ham radio to the world and to invite newcomers. Participants earn certificates by working the various YOTA-suffix stations on the air throughout December. Not a contest, the event is aimed at getting as many youngsters on air from as many countries as possible. The event will take place from 0000 UTC on December 1 until 2359 UTC on December 31. — Thanks to YOTA