More than 80,000 contacts went into logs at YOTA suffix stations and others participating in December Youngsters on the Air (YOTA) Month, with most operations in International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 (IARU-R1). The final tally included 46,989 on SSB, another 28,064 on CW, some 3,814 on FT8, and the rest on various other modes.

“This year, as many as 44 participating stations made 82,938 QSOs in December, proving once again that neither the weather nor the holidays can keep a radio amateur away from the station,” Gergana Ruseva, LZ1ZYL, said in the 2018 YOTA Month report.

Ruseva said YOTA was happy to bring young radio amateurs together by hosting this event, which “inspires them to be more active on the bands and shows them there are many people listening on the other side.”

The most active station during YOTA Month 2018 was II5YOTA in Italy, which logged 8,387 contacts. The preferred bands turned out to be 40 and 20 meters, with more than 30,000 contacts logged from YOTA Month participants on each band. Complete statistics are on the YOTA website.

YOTA also has announced that the YOTA Youth Sked will start up again in 2019. The on-the-air event will take place every fourth Thursday from 1900 to 2200 UTC, with a different group of youngsters acting as net control. The YOTA Youth Sked will convene on or about 7.175 MHz, shifting later to 3.675 MHz.