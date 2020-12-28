The December Youth/Youngsters on the Air (YOTA) Month (#DYM20) activity has already exceeded its goal of making 100,000 contacts, but promoters aren’t stopping there.

With just a few more days left, DYM is encouraging a last-minute push to break last year’s world contact record of nearly 129,000.

"Now we want to encourage all the YOTA stations and their operators to contact youngsters worldwide also outside of [Region 1]," a Youngsters on the Air Facebook post said. "Let’s show the youngsters from [Region 2 and 3] that there [are] youth on air and give them a chance to log as many YOTA stations as possible."

Participants younger than age 26 in all International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) regions outside the US may be found using YOTA-suffix call signs. In the US, in Region 2, young operators are on the air with 1 × 1 special event call signs K8Y, K8O, K8T, and K8A. To make it easy to find participating YOTA stations worldwide, a filtered search has been set up on DX Summit. Activity will be on all modes, including satellite operation. All radio amateurs can support this effort by contacting participating stations. An awards program is available.