The World Wide Radio Operators Foundation (WWROF) has announced receipt of a $25,000 donation from contester Charles “Chick” Allen, NW3Y, of Seaford, Delaware. His contribution will be used at the discretion of the WWROF Board of Directors to promote and enhance youth involvement in contesting, WWROF said in announcing the contribution.

“It is truly an honor to work with WWROF by providing support for one of Amateur Radio’s greatest needs — encouraging youth to discover and enjoy radiosport in new and creative ways,” Allen said.

WWROF Chairman Tim Duffy, K3LR, thanked Allen for his generosity. “On behalf of the WWROF, I want to express our gratitude for Chick’s donation and am excited about what it will mean for the future of contesting,”