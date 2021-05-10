The launch of a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Epsilon rocket carrying several amateur radio payloads has been rescheduled for October 7. Launches on October 1 and October 3 were scrubbed. This would be the fifth launch of the Epsilon Vehicle.

The launch will carry four amateur radio satellites into space: TeikyoSat-4 (TS-4), Z-Sat, KOSEN-1, and NanoDragon. On October 6, four additional amateur radio satellites will be deployed into orbit from the International Space Station. They are Binar-1 from Australia; Maya-3 and Maya-4 from the Philippines as part of the BIRDS Project (a multinational satellite project), and CUAVA-1, also from Australia. Cuava-1 will include uplink and downlink frequencies on VHF/UHF, as well as in the 2.4 and 5.8 GHz bands at 76.750 GHz. The deployment will be live on the JAXA YouTube channel. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service