Former ARRL and Yaesu employee, World Radiosport Team Championship competitor, and award-winning radio amateur Dennis Motschenbacher, K7BV, has become a Silent Key. Motschenbacher passed away on January 9, 2025, after a long illness.

Motschenbacher was first licensed at the age of 13. According to his obituary, “His Amateur Radio activities took him to 35 countries and his ham radio call sign, K7BV, was recognized all over the world. He competed on the U.S. team in the World Radiosport Team Championship in 2000 in Slovenia and in his lifetime, won many national and international awards for his ham radio achievements.”

Motschenbacher was well known within the amateur radio community. He was a prolific ham radio author and from 1998 – 2002 served as editor of the National Contest Journal (NCJ). He served on ARRL staff as the Sales and Marketing Manager from 2002 – 2006, when he joined Yaesu as their Executive Vice President of the Amateur Radio Sales Division. He retired from that role in 2019.

His colleagues at Yaesu remember him fondly. Yaesu National Sales Manager John Kruk, N9UPC, passed along these words on behalf of the company.

Dennis Motschenbacher had a talent in ham radio which was only surpassed by his incredible gift of friendship. Dennis was a mentor to many in different ways, a beacon of honesty, and gave unwavering support to all. Words cannot express how grateful the Yaesu family was to have had him in our lives. Thank you for being you, for your wisdom, and for the joy you would bring to us each day Dennis. We will forever cherish the moments we’ve shared with all our love and gratitude.

Many others in amateur radio are recalling fond memories of Motschenbacher. ARRL Copy Editor Rich Moseson, W2VU, was the long-time editor of CQ Magazine. He said Motschenbacher was one of the ‘good guys’. “Dennis was a true friend to everyone in the ham radio industry and always had a positive outlook, on the hobby and on life in general. Even through his health struggles, he managed to stay positive and offer support to others. He will be greatly missed by the ham community, and especially by those who had the privilege of working with him,” said Moseson.

His contest chops and warm presence in the hobby was complimented by his desire to serve others. “Dennis loved amateur radio and worked tirelessly to support the community in so many ways,” said ARRL Director of Marketing and Innovation Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, who reported to Motschenbacher during his tenure on the ARRL staff. “I’ll never forget the day Dennis decided to travel to the coastal communities in the southeast that were devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He aided one of the largest disaster response efforts by Amateur Radio Operators in the US.”

He is survived by his brother, Larry Motschenbacher; his sister Susie Corbett Motschenbacher; his wife, Lieksa Motschenbacher; his two children, Tiffany (Said) Stabou and Patrick (Susan) Motschenbacher; and three grandchildren, Ahmed, Aisha, and Safiya.

A small graveside ceremony will be held at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro, NC on Friday, January 17, 2025 at noon. See his obituary at www.howellfuneral.com/obituary/Dennis-Motschenbacher.