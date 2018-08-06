The July edition of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to view the issue. It is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire device.

● Build an antenna for 630 through 10 meters.

● Cure RF interference to your home DSL or cable network.

● Try an easy-to-build continuity and leakage detector.

● Learn how ham equipment played a key role in an iconic action movie.

Enjoy Content You Won’t Find in the Print Edition…

● See our video demonstration of the Monitor Sensors TVTR1 630-meter transverter.

