The winning article for the June 2022 QST Cover Plaque award is “A Go-Box for the Icom IC-705,” by Dino Papas, KLØS.

The QST Cover Plaque Award — given to the author or authors of the most popular article in each issue — is determined by a vote of ARRL members on the QST Cover Plaque Poll web page. Cast a ballot for your favorite article today!