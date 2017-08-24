ARRL members will choose between two candidates for the Vice Director’s seat in the Atlantic Division, now headed by Director Tom Abernethy, W3TOM, who qualified for re-election. Running for Atlantic Division Vice Director are Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Lloyd Roach, K3QNT, of Bedford, Pennsylvania. Hollingsworth served as FCC special counsel overseeing Amateur Radio enforcement.

There’s also a two-way race to fill the Dakota Division Director’s chair being vacated by Kent Olson, KA0LDG, who has decided not to run for another term. Running to succeed Olson are Matt Holden, K0BBC, of Bloomington, Minnesota — the current Vice Director — and Dean Summers, N0ND, of Dickinson, North Dakota. Holden was appointed as Vice Director in February 2016 after former Director Greg Widin, K0GW, became ARRL First Vice President.

A four-way race exists for the Vice Director’s chair that Holden is vacating. The candidates are Tom Karnauskas, N0UW, of Owatonna, Minnesota; Jay Maynard, K5ZC, of Fairmont, Minnesota; Lynn Nelson, W0ND, of Minot, North Dakota, and Chris Stallkamp, KI0D, of Selby, South Dakota. Nelson is North Dakota Section Manager, while Stallkamp is South Dakota Section Manager.

Midwest Division Director Rod Blocksome, K0DAS, is being challenged for re-election by Cecil Miller, WB0RIW, of Wichita, Kansas. Vice Director Art Zygielbaum, K0AIZ, is unopposed for re-election. Blocksome was appointed Midwest Division Vice Director in 2010. He will be filling the vacancy after then-Midwest Division Director Bruce Frahm, K0BJ, was elected as ARRL Second Vice President, and Blocksome, the Vice Director at the time, moved into the Director’s seat.

Running unopposed for new terms are Delta Division Director David Norris, K5UZ; Vice Director Ed Hudgens, WB4RHQ; Great Lakes Division Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK, and Vice Director Tom Delaney, W8WTD.

The Ethics and Elections Committee established the eligibility of all candidates and declared all unopposed candidates elected for 3-year terms starting January 1, 2018.

Ballots and candidates’ statements for contested elections will be mailed to members of the respective divisions who are in good standing as of September 10. Completed ballots must be received by noon Eastern Time on November 17. Votes will be tallied at ARRL Headquarters, and the election results announced later that day.