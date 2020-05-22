Nominations are being invited in five ARRL Divisions for the volunteer positions of Director and Vice Director, for 3-year terms that start January 1, 2021. Affected Divisions are Atlantic, Dakota, Delta, Great Lakes, and Midwest. A nominee must be at least 21 years old, hold a valid amateur radio licensee, and have been a full ARRL member for a continuous term of at least 4 years immediately preceding nomination. Nominees will be asked to provide information concerning employment, ownership, investment interests, and other financial arrangements to ensure compliance with the Conflict of Interest Policy spelled out in the ARRL Articles of Association and Bylaws.

The incumbent Directors and Vice Directors in the affected Divisions are:

Atlantic: Director Tom Abernethy, W3TOM; Vice Director Bob Famiglio, K3RF

Dakota: Director Matt Holden, K0BBC; Vice Director Lynn Nelson, W0ND

Delta: Director David Norris, K5UZ; Vice Director Ed Hudgens, WB4RHQ

Great Lakes: Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK; Vice Director Thomas Delaney, W8WTD

Midwest: Director Rod Blocksome, K0DAS; Vice Director Art Zygielbaum, K0AIZ.

Prospective candidates or those planning to nominate an individual should obtain an official nominating petition form, which any full member living in an affected Division may obtain. Send a written request to ARRL to ceo@arrl.org, by noon EDT on August 14, 2020. Using only the official form, a candidate must obtain the signatures of at least 10 full members of the Division and provide information required to determine eligibility. Petitions must reach the ARRL Secretary by noon EDT on Friday, August 21, 2020. The Secretary will notify each candidate of the name and call sign of other candidates for the same office. Candidates will have until Friday, September 4, to submit a 300-word statement and a photo for distribution with the election ballots.

If only one eligible candidate is nominated for an office, he or she will be declared elected by the Ethics and Elections Committee.

Balloting in Divisions where more than one candidate qualifies to stand for election as Director or Vice Director will take place this fall, with ballots counted on November 20. The formal “Call for Nominations for ARRL Director and Vice Director” appears on page 69 of the July 2020 issue of QST.