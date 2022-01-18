The Northern Arizona DX Association will hold its third Distance Challenge Special Event at Quartzfest (QF) on January 23 – 29, 2022. The idea behind the event is to see which QF attendee can make the longest-distance portable contact from the Sonoran Desert using whatever radio and antenna they can bring in and set up. If they don’t bring in a radio and antenna, they can still enter by using the special event W7Q communication trailer at QF. The trailer, owned by the Northern Arizona DX Association (NADXA), will have three operating positions that can be used simultaneously — one for SSB, one for FT8, and one for CW. There will be four entry classes. Details are on the NADXA website. Winners will each receive the unique trophy hard hat, sponsored by CABLE-X-PERTS. — Thanks to Distance Challenge Co-chairs Bob Wertz, NF7E, and Ron Gerlak, KG7OH