The Dodge County Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) has received the 2022 Disaster Volunteer Award at the ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards Luncheon on November 4, 2022.

Presented by Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore, the award recognizes Dodge County ARES for a critical role in responding to the 2019 flooding in Fremont, Nebraska, and the surrounding areas. Dodge County ARES took significant steps to ensure that the Fremont community is always prepared. Amateur radio operator Steve Narans, WB0VNF, was cited for his role in retrofitting a county communications trailer for setup and use by first responders.

The group participated in a full-scale disaster drill with the Nebraska Army National Guard, Fremont Police, and Fremont Fire Department to test their skills and demonstrate how their services fit in among other disaster response efforts. During severe weather, they monitor weather conditions and report to the National Weather Service for its use in issuing severe weather warnings for Dodge County.

The group was nominated for the award by Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith. Selection for the award was made by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

The ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards recognize exemplary volunteers across the state for their time and service aimed at making their communities better. The awards are the most prestigious awards given for volunteerism in the state of Nebraska. Dodge County ARES was among eleven 2022 honorees.

For more information about the ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®), visit http://www.arrl.org/ares.