The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies, has announced the election of Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States of America as the next ITU Secretary-General. Bogdan-Martin will assume office on January 1, 2023. She is radio amateur; call sign KD2JTX.

The election took place during ITU's Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Bogdan-Martin won the position with 139 votes, out of 172 votes cast by representatives of Member States.

"This is an exciting development for ITU," said International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) President Tim Ellam, VE6SH. "...she will be the first female SG [Secretary General] and only the third to hold an amateur license. Doreen has an exciting agenda for ITU."

The US Department of State has published a statement from Bogdan-Martin, as well as her biography, and vision.

"She will make an outstanding ITU Secretary-General and one IARU will be proud to work with on behalf of the Amateur Services," said Ellam.