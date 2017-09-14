Dr. Scott Wright, K0MD, of Rochester, Minnesota, will assume the helm of National Contest Journal (NCJ) starting with the January/February 2018 issue. He will succeed Pat Barkey, N9RV, who has served as NCJ’s editor since 2015. Licensed as a teenager in 1977, Wright is a very active contester and operator.

“I started contesting actively in 2006 and enjoy all types of contests,” Wright said. “I’ve designed my home contest station to perform well in the DX contests — CQ WW, CQ WPX, ARRL DX and others.” He has set up his station for SO2R (single operator, two radio), or multi-one or multi-two contesting. He’s also an active DXer, with more than 315 DXCC entities to his credit.

An ARRL Life Member and Maxim Society member, Wright will become the magazine’s 16th editor. He is a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and three of his four children are radio amateurs. Wright has contested from outside the US, logging 10 years of activity from Turks and Caicos Islands (VP5H on SSB and VP5S on CW) with Glenn Johnson, W0GJ, and other members of the Minnesota Wireless Association (MWA), where he’s a member. He also has operated from Chile as CE2/K0MD, and from China’s B1Z club station.

Wright organized the 2008 and 2009 WØDXCC meetings, which largely focused on contest station development. He founded the Rochester DX and Contest Club to promote radiosport involvement in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. He also tries to attend Contest University (CTU) each year and feels it’s the single best educational initiative for contesters.

Wright belongs to several DX clubs, including the Twin Cities DX Association, the Chiltern DX Club, the B1Z Beijing DX Club (honorary), and the Radio Club de Chile. He prefers CW, is a lifetime CWOps member, and collects Begali keys, which he uses throughout his station.

Wright said Barkey will continue as an NCJ advisor and contributor.

Published by ARRL, NCJ is mailed to subscribers six times a year.