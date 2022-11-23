The Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) will induct Dr. Ulrich Rohde, N1UL, as a fellow during ceremonies in mid-December. Dr. Rohde is only the third foreign fellow elected by the INAE, preceded by Dr. Jeffrey Wineland, who won a Nobel Prize in Physics, and Dr. Philip H. Knight.

In the formal announcement issued November 19, 2022, the INAE thanked Dr. Rohde for "outstanding contributions to engineering and also your dynamic leadership in engineering domain, which have immensely contributed for the faster development of the country."

The INAE was founded in 1987 and describes itself as including "India's most distinguished engineers, engineer-scientists, and technologists covering the entire spectrum of engineering disciplines."

Dr. Rohde has been an avid amateur radio operator holding several licenses in the United States and Germany. He has been licensed since 1956 and involved mostly in technology and systems. In 2015, he won first place in the ARRL International DX Contest in the Northern New Jersey Section. He also operates N1UL/MM on his yacht, the Dragonfly, and is Trustee of the Marco Island Radio Club, K5MI.

"It is great to see Ulrich get this award," said Ed Hare, W1RFI, ARRL Laboratory Manager. "His contributions to technology have clearly been global in scope and even though his accomplishments have clearly been professional, amateur radio has also played a role in his being a world-class engineer. The ARRL Lab has appreciated his help and support over decades of time, and we join in offering our congratulations for another important achievement.

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® recognized Dr. Rohde as the 2022 recipient of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award. The award is for outstanding engineering achievement in the field of optoelectronic signal generation and optical measurement equipment for next-generation intelligent optical networks. Dr. Rohde is an ARRL Maxim Society and Life Member.