Dr. Ulrich Rohde, N1UL, received the 2023 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Communications Society Distinguished Industry Leader Award.



The award recognizes an industry executive whose leadership has resulted in major and outstanding advances and new directions in the information and communications business.



According to the IEEE, Dr. Rohde won the award "for contributions and leadership in radios and electronic test-measurement equipment that has supported the design of modern communication systems and their industrial implementations."



Dr. Rohde has been an avid amateur radio operator with licenses in the United States and Germany. He has been licensed since 1956 and involved mostly in technology and systems. In 2015, he won first place in the ARRL International DX Contest in the Northern New Jersey Section. He also operates as N1UL/MM on his yacht, the Dragonfly, and is the trustee of the Marco Island Radio Club, K5MI.



ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® recognized Dr. Rohde as the recipient of the IEEE Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award in 2022. In November 2022, he was inducted to the Indian National Academy of Engineering. Dr. Rohde is an ARRL Maxim Society and Life Member.