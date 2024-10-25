The 5th annual Youth "Dream Rig" Essay Contest has begun to accept submissions.

The contest is sponsored by The Intrepid-DX Group, a U.S.-based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that promotes amateur radio activities around the world and recognizes the importance of including youth in the amateur radio hobby.

Contestants must be USA or Canadian amateur radio license holders aged 19 or younger. All contestants must be in the U.S. (including territories) or Canada. They must write a two-page essay answering the following question: “What do you see as ham radio’s place in society? How can it benefit our society, and at the same time, become attractive to others your age?”

The essay, in plain text, PDF or MS Word attachment, should be sent to intrepiddxgroup@gmail.com or mailed to: The Intrepid-DX Group, 3052 Wetmore Dr, San Jose, CA 95148, USA. Entries must be postmarked by November 30, 2024.

Those who have previously submitted an essay may still compete in this year's contest as long as all other criteria are met.

The first place prize is an ICOM IC-7300 transceiver. Second place prize is an ICOM ID5100AD dual-band mobile radio with D-Star, and the third place prize is an ICOM IC-T10 dual-band handheld. All entrants and winners must promise to keep the radios for one year, without flipping, trading, or selling them, and to use the radios on the air.