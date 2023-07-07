The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) HF World Championships begin at 1200 UTC on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and run through 1159 UTC on Sunday, July 9.



A station operating as IARU Headquarters will be operated from ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® in the US, from Newington, Connecticut. ARRL is the IARU International Secretariat, having served as the “headquarters” of the IARU since its founding. The IARU HQ call sign is NU1AW, and the contest exchange will include “IARU.” Operators will include volunteers from the ARRL staff.

Stations operating for ARRL Headquarters will be operated by member-volunteers from the Hawaiian Islands. W1AW/KH6 will be the ARRL HQ call sign, and it will operate on SSB from KH6YY on Oahu (https://kh6yy.net), and on CW from KH6LC on Hawaii (https://www.kh6lc.com). The exchange will include “ARRL.” KH6YY is the station of Alex Benton, KH6YY, who sponsors the Pupukea Contest Station on a high ridge above Waimea Valley on the north shore of Oahu. KH6LC is the station of Lloyd Cabral, KH6LC, a competitive multi-operator contest station located on the Big Island.

In addition, stations operated by members of the IARU Administrative Council, the three IARU Regional Executive committees, and IARU member-society HQs will be on the air. HQ stations will send their member-society abbreviations. See https://www.iaru.org/reference/member-societies/ for a list of IARU member-societies.

The World Radiosport Team Championship (WRTC) 2022 (rescheduled to 2023) is running in parallel with this event -- see https://www.wrtc2022.it/ for more information.