The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) member-society in the Netherlands, VERON, has invited radio amateurs from around the world to take part in what it’s calling a 2-meter propagation experiment. VERON said the aim is to collect as much data as possible about contacts made on 2 meters. All modes are welcome. The event is set for July 20 from 1700 to 1900 UTC. Submit logs to ClubLog before August 1. “It is not a contest,” VERON said. “Just have fun and give realistic reports.”