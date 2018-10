In a letter to ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, on Friday, October 19th, Dwayne Allen, WY7FD, resigned as Director of the Rocky Mountain Division due to time constraints and competing duties with work and family. As such, the Secretary of the Corporation has declared the position vacant.



In accordance with Article 7 of the Articles of Association, Vice Director Jeff Ryan, K0RM, will assume the Director position immediately.