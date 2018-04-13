Amateur Radio operators from outside the US who are requesting an initial call sign certificate to establish a new Logbook of The World (LoTW) user account now may submit the required documentation via e-mail. Non-US radio amateurs must provide a copy of their Amateur Radio license or authorization, plus a copy of one other government-issued document showing the applicant’s name and address (sensitive information may be blacked out).

Document copies may be submitted to LoTW via e-mail. When ARRL receives your documentation, applicants will receive a reply message containing your LoTW account password, with your call sign certificate attached. ARRL does not retain any submitted documents, electronic or hard copy; these are destroyed after they have been reviewed.