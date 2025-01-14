DXCC® application processing is back to typical processing times.

In October, we reported that the ARRL DXCC® System had been returned to service following work that was completed to ensure the security and integrity of the system following the cyber-attack in May. Over 4,000 DXCC applications have been logged into the system for processing since returning the system to service.

We are currently processing applications submitted in December, and we continue to mail orders for paper DXCC certificates and endorsement stickers. There were 315 certificates mailed between December 27, 2024, and January 13, 2025.

DXCC, the DX Century Club, is ARRL’s most popular award. DXCC is achieved by confirming amateur radio contacts with a minimum of 100 entities on the ARRL DXCC List (entities are the distinct geographic and political entities).

