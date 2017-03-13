DXpedition to Change Call Signs Midstream
The DXpedition to Bangladesh (#52 on ClubLog’s DXCC Most Wanted list) that starts this week will use different call signs during each part of its 12-day operation, according to the group’s website. S21ZED will be the call sign for the first segment, March 14-22, with S21ZEE the call sign for the last 5 days, March 23-27. The different call signs are to comply with Bangladeshi regulations. The DXpedition team asks that stations not work the second call sign on the same bands/modes, if they already have worked the first. March 14 at 1800 UTC is the target time to be up and running.
VQ96JC is again active from Chagos Islands (#141), with ND9M at the radio from Diego Garcia Island for a Field Day-style operation. It’s a bit involved. He takes a boat to the island, “lugs everything to ‘Fire House Park,’” where 120 V ac is available, sets up the radio and antennas, operates for about 3 hours, then takes everything apart again, packs it up, and returns to his ship, anchored offshore. His current license is good until July. There used to be a club station on the island, but it’s no longer active.
Other DX news, in no particular order:
- Three Russian operators are active from Armenia (#176 on the most-wanted list). Look for EK/RZ3DJ, EK/R2DY, and EK/R2DG on 160 through 10 meters until March 21.
- SP5EAQ and SP7DQR plan to be on the air from Tuvalu (#76) as T2AQ and T2QR, March 14-April 6.
- The team from Ireland operating as 9N7EI in Nepal (#97) anticipates firing up on 160 meters on March 13 at 1800 UTC, likely between 1.824 and 1.835 MHz. The operators are active on all HF bands.
- The Ohio/Penn DX Bulletin (OPDX) reports that 5X8C is active from Uganda (#150). ON6NL is the operator.
- 9G5X is on the air from Ghana (#128) with “three high-power stations” until March 21. Operators will be active on CW, SSB, and RTTY on all bands from 160 to 10.
- The TU7C team in Ivory Coast (#98) now has a 6 meter beacon on 50.102 MHz. They are operating 160 through 10 meters and hope to use RTTY and PSK31 on “less-common bands.”
- OPDX reports that DK9FN and DL2GAC will be active until March 24 as H40FN and H40MS, respectively, from Temotu Province (#39). Activity, from Nendo Island, is on various HF bands using CW and SSB.
- Someone pirating the call sign TZ6BB generated large pileups on 20-meter SSB on March 12. — Thanks to The Daily DX and OPDX
