The DXpedition to Bangladesh (#52 on ClubLog’s DXCC Most Wanted list) that starts this week will use different call signs during each part of its 12-day operation, according to the group’s website. S21ZED will be the call sign for the first segment, March 14-22, with S21ZEE the call sign for the last 5 days, March 23-27. The different call signs are to comply with Bangladeshi regulations. The DXpedition team asks that stations not work the second call sign on the same bands/modes, if they already have worked the first. March 14 at 1800 UTC is the target time to be up and running.

VQ96JC is again active from Chagos Islands (#141), with ND9M at the radio from Diego Garcia Island for a Field Day-style operation. It’s a bit involved. He takes a boat to the island, “lugs everything to ‘Fire House Park,’” where 120 V ac is available, sets up the radio and antennas, operates for about 3 hours, then takes everything apart again, packs it up, and returns to his ship, anchored offshore. His current license is good until July. There used to be a club station on the island, but it’s no longer active.

Other DX news, in no particular order: