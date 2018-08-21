A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit northern Venezuela August 21 at 21:32 UTC, some 12 miles north-northwest of Yaguaraparo. An emergency response net has been activated on 7.088 MHz, and a clear frequency would be appreciated. The US Coast and Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake occurred at a depth of 76.5 miles. It was felt as far away as Caracas, some 300 miles to the west. Initial reports indicated no casualties or major damage. According to news accounts, buildings in Caracas were evacuated after the powerful earthquake hit, sending shock waves as far west as Bogotá, Colombia, and as far east as Trinidad and Tobago.