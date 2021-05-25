ARRL East Bay Section Manager Jim Siemons, W6LK, is stepping down because he is relocating to Wyoming. Siemons has served as East Bay SM since July 2018. Mike Patterson, N6JGA, has been appointed to succeed him, effective June 1.

Siemons said, “There really is not a greater honor for a ham like me than to watch so many people get their licenses, learn the code, program a radio for the first time, win some ‘wallpaper,’ or just enjoy each other’s company over a cup of coffee. I get to constantly witness this as SM. ARRL afforded me the opportunity to have experiences and gain memories that will last me forever!”

An ARRL Life Member, Patterson will serve the balance of Siemons’ term, which extends to the end of 2021. His amateur radio background is strong in mentoring, emergency communications, public service, and club leadership. He is a Volunteer Examiner and the treasurer of the Northern Amateur Relay Council of California — the repeater coordination body for the area that covers about two thirds of California. Patterson is also on the Board of the Pacific Division annual convention (Pacificon), active in the local CERT communications group (including trustee of the group’s repeater); past president of the Mount Diablo Amateur Radio Club (MDARC), and a member of several clubs within and outside the Section.

Patterson has been very active in MDARC’s education and training programs, and has helped many people to prepare for their first license and to upgrade.

ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, made the appointment based on the recommendations of Siemons and ARRL Pacific Division Director Kristen McIntyre, K6WX.