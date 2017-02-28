The 43rd annual Eastern VHF/UHF/Microwave Conference will take place Friday through Sunday, April 21-23, at Baymont Inn and Suites, 20 Taylor Street, Manchester, Connecticut — just a few miles northeast of Hartford. Take Exit 63 off I-84.

Registration before April 1 is $20 ($30 after that date). Admission includes a pizza and sub lunch on Saturday and a hospitality room Thursday and Friday evenings, plus a CD copy of the Conference Proceedings. The Saturday buffet banquet is an additional $30 per person, and banquet tickets must be ordered before April 10.

More information is on the conference website.