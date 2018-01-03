The 2018 Eastern VHF/UHF/Microwave Conference is seeking papers and speakers for the annual event, April 20 – 22, in Manchester, Connecticut.

“Please consider writing a paper or giving a presentation,” said conference co-chair Paul Wade, W1GHZ, in a NEWSVHF post. “It doesn’t have to be unique and earthshaking — simple ideas are often a great help to the rest of us. Even a paragraph with a picture for the Proceedings CD is good.”

This will be the 44th annual Eastern VHF/UHF/Microwave Conference. Early registration ends on April 15.