Edward F. “Ed” Hare, Jr., W1RFI, who spent decades as an employee of ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®, has become a Silent Key. He died on October 10, 2025, at the age of 75 after an illness.

Hare first earned his Amateur Radio Service license as a teenager as WN1CYF (later WA1CYF and KA1CV) and was active in ham radio throughout his life. He was an avid QRP (low power) operator, earning his Worked All States certificate with 250 milliwatts on CW. In his professional life, he was an accomplished product test engineer and a leading expert on radio frequency interference (RFI). After an industry career in product testing, he came to work for ARRL in 1986.

During his tenure, Hare led the technical aspects of many important advocacy efforts taken on by the ARRL Lab, including the successful fight against Broadband over Power Line (BPL). Hare's extensive technical studies and solid factual data effectively supported ARRL’s Court of Appeals submissions against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), thus contributing substantially to ARRL’s victory in causing the FCC’s flawed BPL rules to be remanded to the FCC.

Hare developed a waiver process in cooperation with the United States military to allow amateur radio access to the 70-centimeter band near several high-power radar sites. He also started the ARRL RFI Program, which helps members resolve interference to their station. He was also instrumental in ARRL’s 2023 defense against the high-speed stock traders’ petition that would risk significant interference to amateur HF bands.

Hare was a prolific author about RFI, from articles for QST and The ARRL Handbook to articles about the practical aspects of Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) that appeared in professional trade journals. He was also one of the editors and authors of The ARRL RFI Book, and the author of ARRL’s book on RF exposure, RF Exposure and You.

Hare held a seat for amateur radio on many industry committees, including several of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and on the American National Standards Committee C63, which develops standards for testing and measuring EMC.

Many radio clubs may recall Hare’s popular “Stump the Speaker” feature that he held after giving presentations. Hare would allow the audience to try to stump him with radio questions and trivia. It was rarely successful.

He retired from ARRL as Laboratory Manager in 2023 but continued to serve in the Lab as a volunteer until the time of his passing.

He frequently mentored members of the ARRL staff on improving their operating skills and encouraged them to grow as radio amateurs. He was especially fond of creating new CW operators.

Hare was a member of the ARRL Diamond Club and the A1 Operators Club. The ARRL Board of Directors bestowed the ARRL Technical Merit Award on Hare in 2008 for his work on BPL, an honor that, before Hare, was last awarded in 1976 and has not been given since.

Services for Ed Hare will be held:

Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM Unity of Greater Hartford,

919 Ellington Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074

The family has asked that "Anyone attending needs to bring a drum or instrument so we can wish Ed a great sendoff."