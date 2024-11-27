Ed Menasian, N8LPQ, Toledo, Ohio, is the recipient of the 2024 ARRL Technical Service Award. He was presented the award plaque and motion certificate by ARRL Great Lakes Division Director Scott Yonally, N8SY, at a ceremony held November 23 at the Toledo Emergency Management Agency.

The ARRL Technical Service Award is given annually to one or more licensed radio amateurs whose service to the amateur community and/or society at large is of the most exemplary nature within the framework of amateur radio technical activities.

The award motion certificate presented to Menasian noted he exemplifies the spirit of the award through creating ways to learn and share technical information, including his weekly breakfast meetings and his licensing classes that train both prospective and current hams.

“It was a great day for me,” said Director Yonally. “A room full of his students each got up and did a short testimonial on how Ed has helped them in not only getting licensed, but also getting on the air, and how he encourages them to upgrade as well. What a day it was.” Yonally added, “ This is what being a member of ARRL is all about.”

Menasian has been licensed since 1981, holds a General Class license and has been an ARRL member for 13 years.