Eddie De Young, AE7AA, of Clearwater, Florida, has been named Awards Editor of CQ Amateur Radio magazine. His first Awards column appears in the September 2019 issue. De Young succeeds Ted Melinosky, K1BV, who served both as Awards Editor and USA-Counties Award Custodian for more than 20 years. Brian Bird, NX0X, now is USA-CA custodian.

Licensed since 1954, De Young has held more than two dozen call signs in 11 different countries over the years. While living in Australia, he served as Awards Manager for the Wireless Institute of Australia.