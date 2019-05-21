Fred Cady, KE7X, of Bozeman, Montana, died on May 16. An ARRL Life Member, he turned 77 earlier this month. Cady was a professor emeritus of electrical and computer engineering at Montana State University. He coauthored The Successful Ham Radio Operator’s Handbook with Vic DiCiccio, VE3YT. Cady also wrote several manuals on how to use Elecraft equipment.

Licensed in 1959, Cady earned a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, and was a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He taught for more than 40 years and published five textbooks on microcomputers.

An avid CW contester, Cady was a member of the world record-holding Team Vertical contest group.

“Fred was my very dear friend and an important mentor for me,” DiCiccio said. “Working with him to write The Successful Ham book was a joy. He helped so many people as a professor, author of his books, and in his role as a volunteer fireman, fire chief, and deputy chief. He will be deeply missed.”