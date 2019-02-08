Al Kozakiewicz, AB2ZY, a new member of the N1MM Logger+ development team, is focused on preparing the popular logging program to support other languages besides English. He's seeking a group of user volunteers consisting of individuals who can handle translation work as well as individuals who can test translated languages.

An experimental version of N1MM Logger+ will be built from the production code base at regular intervals and made available to volunteers for testing.

If interested, contact Kozakiewicz indicating which language(s) you could help with and whether you'd like to help with translation, testing, or both.