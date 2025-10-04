There’s an effort underway to save some of Marconi’s original towers, and an online poll is open for people to vote on it being a restoration project through the “Next Great Save” project from the National Trust for Canada.

Some of Marconi’s first messages were received and transmitted using the Battle Harbour Marconi Towers, thought to be the last of their kind standing in North America. News of Admiral Robert Peary’s 1909 North Pole expedition was transmitted by these towers. After 100 years, the twin towers are in need of repair.

To honor 150 years since Marconi’s birth, there are a number of events planned around the world to observe Marconi’s birthday and International Marconi Day.

In the United States, from the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, the Nuclear Ship Savannah Amateur Radio Club will operate K3S on April 26 from 1330 - 2100Z. Check spotting networks for frequency. See QRZ.com info for Savannah Award qrz.com/db/k3s. A QSL card is available by contacting Ulis Fleming, 980 Patuxent Rd, Odenton, MD 21113.

The Great South Bay Amateur Radio Club in Babylon, New York, will operate W2GSB from the Babylon Village Historical Society Museum for Marconi Day on April 26, 1300 - 2030Z. Frequencies include 28.340, 21.250, 14.246, and 7.245 MHZ.