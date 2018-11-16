Scott Neader, KA9FOX, is spearheading a GoFundMe effort to establish a scholarship to honor the memory of Paul Bittner, W0AIH (SK), who died as the result of a tower climbing mishap on October 31. He was 84. The memorial scholarship would be administered by the ARRL Foundation.

The GoFundMe solicitation says, “Licensed for nearly 70 years, Paul built one of the largest ham radio stations in the world, and for decades, opened it up for others to use and operate. Over the years, Paul also helped countless hams to get on the air, or to improve their stations, by installing their towers and antennas. Paul never passed up an opportunity to help a fellow ham. As a remembrance to this great, giving man, we would like to establish The Reverend Paul E. Bittner, WØAIH, Memorial Scholarship.”

The hope is to establish permanent $1000 award each year to a young radio amateur pursuing higher education. The GoFundMe website has more information on how to contribute.