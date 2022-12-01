Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) has announced the schools and organizations hoping to host ham radio contacts with an International Space Station (ISS) crew member. Contacts would take place between July 1 and December 31. Eight of the proposals submitted during the recent proposal window have been accepted to move forward in the selection processes. The primary goal of the ARISS program is to engage young people in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) activities, and to raise their awareness of space communications, radio communications, space exploration, and related areas of study and career possibilities.

The ARISS program anticipates that NASA will be able to offer scheduling opportunities for all eight hosting schools and organizations during the second half of the year. Final selection is pending on the receipt by ARISS of an acceptable equipment plan that demonstrates their ability to execute the ham radio contact. Once their equipment plan is approved by ARISS Technical Mentors, the final selected schools/organizations will be scheduled as their availability and flexibility match up with the scheduling opportunities offered by NASA.

The schools and host organizations are:

Buehler Challenger & Science Center Paramus, New Jersey Eaton Public Library Eaton, Colorado Davis Aerospace Technical High School Detroit, Michigan St. Stephen’s Episcopal School — Houston Houston, Texas Harris Middle School Spruce Pine, North Carolina Kopernik Observatory & Science Center Vestal, New York Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tennessee Canterbury School Fort Myers, Florida

ARISS is a cooperative venture of international amateur radio societies and the space agencies that support the ISS. US sponsors are AMSAT, ARRL, the ISS National Laboratory Space Station Explorers, and NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation Program (SCaN). Before and during radio contacts with ISS crew members, students, educators, parents, and communities take part in hands-on learning activities tied to space, space technologies, and amateur radio. Visit the ARISS website for more information.