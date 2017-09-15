The 4th running of the Enigma Reloaded operating event will get under way on September 22 and continue until September 30. Sponsored by the A.R.I. Fidenza Radio Club, the event celebrates the history of the Enigma cipher machine and its crucial role in World War II, as well as the individuals who developed the device and contributed to its success.

Enigma Event 2017 takes place in two stages: From September 22 until September 29, so-called Activator Stations will be on the air for others to work. On September 30, Activator Stations will exchange predefined CW messages previously encrypted by a real or emulated Enigma machine.

The somewhat cryptic details and rules are available on the official website. — Thanks to Cristiano Cornini, IW4CLV, President, A.R.I. Fidenza Radio Club