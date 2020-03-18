Errata to 2020 – 2024 Amateur Extra-Class Question Pool Released
The NCVEC Question Pool Committee has issued errata to the new (2020 – 2024) Amateur Extra-class question pool that goes into effect on July 1. Most changes are minor, involving typographical or style errors.
In the syllabus at the top of the pool:
E1C — Changed “bandwith” to “bandwidth”
E3B — In sub-element heading, deleted “grayline”
E9D — Changed “feedpoint” to “feed point”
In sub-element 3, changed “41 questions” to “40 questions.”
In the question pool:
E1C13 — In answer C, changed “Utilities Telecom Council” to “Utilities Technology Council (UTC)”
E1C14 — In question, changed “Utilities Telecom Commission” to “Utilities Technology Council (UTC)”
E1D03 — In answer, choices C and D, changed “earth” to “Earth”
E2A02 — In question, changed “inverted” to “inverting”
E3B — In sub-element heading, deleted “grayline”
E3B08 — Question withdrawn from pool and marked as deleted. The remaining questions in E3B were not renumbered, leaving 11 questions.
E5B04 — In question, changed “220 microfarad” and “1 megohm” to “220-microfarad” and “1-megohm”
E7C09 — In answer B, added a space between “1” and “kHz”
E8C10 — In question, changed “symbol” to “data”
E9C02 — In question, changed “1/4 wavelength” to “1/4-wavelength”
E9C03 — In question, changed “1/2 wavelength” to “1/2-wavelength”
E9D — in sub-element heading, changed “feedpoint” to “feed point”
E9E09 — Removed brackets after answer (C).
The Amateur Extra-class question pool will be updated to reflect these changes. Submit feedback or questions to the Question Pool Committee.
