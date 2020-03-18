The NCVEC Question Pool Committee has issued errata to the new (2020 – 2024) Amateur Extra-class question pool that goes into effect on July 1. Most changes are minor, involving typographical or style errors.

In the syllabus at the top of the pool:

E1C — Changed “bandwith” to “bandwidth”

E3B — In sub-element heading, deleted “grayline”

E9D — Changed “feedpoint” to “feed point”

In sub-element 3, changed “41 questions” to “40 questions.”

In the question pool:

E1C13 — In answer C, changed “Utilities Telecom Council” to “Utilities Technology Council (UTC)”

E1C14 — In question, changed “Utilities Telecom Commission” to “Utilities Technology Council (UTC)”

E1D03 — In answer, choices C and D, changed “earth” to “Earth”

E2A02 — In question, changed “inverted” to “inverting”

E3B — In sub-element heading, deleted “grayline”

E3B08 — Question withdrawn from pool and marked as deleted. The remaining questions in E3B were not renumbered, leaving 11 questions.

E5B04 — In question, changed “220 microfarad” and “1 megohm” to “220-microfarad” and “1-megohm”

E7C09 — In answer B, added a space between “1” and “kHz”

E8C10 — In question, changed “symbol” to “data”

E9C02 — In question, changed “1/4 wavelength” to “1/4-wavelength”

E9C03 — In question, changed “1/2 wavelength” to “1/2-wavelength”

E9D — in sub-element heading, changed “feedpoint” to “feed point”

E9E09 — Removed brackets after answer (C).

The Amateur Extra-class question pool will be updated to reflect these changes. Submit feedback or questions to the Question Pool Committee.