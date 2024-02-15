The National Conference of Volunteer Examiner Coordinators (NCVEC) Question Pool Committee (QPC) has released errata for the new 2024 - 2028 Element 4 Extra Class Question Pool, which goes into effect on July 1. The errata includes minor question changes, the removal of one question, and one modified graphic. These updates are reflected in the new downloadable files, dated January 31, 2024. The ARRL VEC advises the community to regularly check the NCVEC website at https://www.ncvec.org/ for updates to the question pools. Submit feedback or questions to the Question Pool Committee.