Radio amateurs in Kenya and Estonia now have access to a 60-meter band as of September 1.

In Estonia, class A and B licensees will be able to use 5,351.5-5,366.5 kHz at a maximum of 15 W PEP. They also have the possibility of using the segment 5,370 to 5,450 kHz with a maximum power of 100 W, but only with special permission and for emergency communication.

Following a request from the Radio Society of Kenya (RSK), telecommunications regulator Communications Authority Kenya has granted 5,275 to 5,450 kHz on a secondary basis. All modes are permitted with a maximum power of 400 W PEP. — Thanks to Paul Gaskell, G4MWO, editor, The 5 MHz Newsletter